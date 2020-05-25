Covid-19 crisis reveals need to focus on intra-Africa partnerships

Africa is defined by colonial borders, within which states attempt to build viable systems. Universities are a significant part of the national innovation systems that seek to change the socioeconomic and other fortunes of the many poor and marginalised Africans.

As Africa approaches the celebrations of the 57th anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the Covid-19 crisis reveals - if we are willing to see it - that there is a need to focus much attention on intra-Africa internationalisation programmes for African higher education.

Because national socioeconomic and health systems are often inadequate, Covid-19 is projected to cause unprecedented suffering for many on the continent. To try and stave this off, borders have been closed and economies have been stifled.

Africans have, as never before, been bound to colonial boundaries. These borders were not developed by internal historical processes. In consequence, they divide kith from kin, limiting trade and commerce across the continent.

State power in Africa today is exercised within post-colonial borders that continue to be weak and porous.

It is also exercised by states that are generally weak. These states take their health-promoting actions to neighbourhoods that often have inadequate socioeconomic and health systems for combating Covid-19. They entrap us in compartments that produce lives that are short and brutish. We would do well to ask how we can decolonise our borders in ways that set us free to change socioeconomic fortunes.