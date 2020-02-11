What is it about phones that turns adults into idiots?

"So you also must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect him." - Matthew 24:44.

Isn't this one of the things that warms many a Christian's heart? To know that the Lord Jesus is going to once again come down and reward those that have been faithful and those who have 'accepted' him as Lord and saviour?

In 2020, what would Jesus look like? Would we know it was him?

Last week, we got a glimpse.

'Jesus' was found walking towards Northcliff in Johannesburg, in a video that first surfaced on Twitter and then went on to go viral on all platforms. In this video, a young gorgeous couple is seen walking through a suburb naked.

The lady who is taking the video asks them questions about what religion they are following to which the young man replies "I am Jesus", then follows up with a desperate but masked with bravado plea to be taken to Northcliff.