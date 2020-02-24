Owning business opposite of glamour people imagine

"What do you want to be when you grow up?" If I had a penny for each time I was asked that question as a child, I might be a little richer now.

As an adult I am proud to say I haven't asked a single child this ridiculous question. Because as an adult I know not to engage children in meaningless banter about things they haven't a clue of.

As a child growing up in the 1990s in Seshego, I knew that grown-ups finish school, get a job and continue about their lives. I too would follow that trajectory, I imagined.

I went to university for a little too long - if you sit down with my dad he will tell you seven years. He says he remembers the years because it was his pockets that burned.

But at 16, turning 17, I really should not have been allowed and indeed be expected to make sound choices about the rest of my life.

Even in those difficult years, in my head the goal remained the same. Finish school, get a job, buy a car and maybe a house and live happily for the rest of my life.

Except that wasn't to be.

My publishing career completely derailed my life and today I sit here writing to you as an 'accidental' business owner. Nothing in my life, except the work experience, has prepared me for a life of being a black business owner and/or entrepreneur in post-apartheid SA.

And this is why my column did not appear in the paper last week. I was tired, stressed and feeling completely overwhelmed.

Owning a business and/or trying to change an environment within which you work is the very opposite of the glamour that people imagine.