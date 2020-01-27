No thanks, I would rather settle for a famous death

I did my matric exactly 20 years ago at the age of 16. Anyone would agree that I was still a baby then and really should never have been trusted with making life decision at that age.

To prove just how young and naïve I was, the next year at 17, the first of my long tertiary-going years, we were put through a bridging course at university as it was understood that students from a certain background lacked skills needed to pursue a degree programme.

Of these skills we were to learn, basic communications was one, and we were all enrolled into a training programme that would help with public speaking.

I often look back in amusement on the last evening of that programme, which was the night we all made our big public speech in front of an audience to prove our readiness.

"If I do not become famous, I will die a famous death."

This is the speech a 17-year-old me made, clad in new clothes from the Topics outlet on Jorissen Street in Braamfontein.

How could I have ever wanted fame that badly, planned for it so explicitly? Oh, the folly of youth.

And that is a factor, the silliness that comes with youth, but over and above that, fame is sold to us as glorious.

I first started to question fame, and the perception of its existence early on in my career. Before I would hold an interview with a journalist or appear on television, someone famous mentioned my name in an interview.