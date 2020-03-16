Maybe the 'rona' can save our lost humanity if we let it

I don't get to watch a lot of television; my younger self would be horrified. In between reading manuscripts, worrying about book sales and trying to live, television has all but taken a back seat in my life.

I watch one or two things when I have the time, and lately I have been obsessively watching a show on Netflix called Masters of Sex - a fantastic fictional rendition of a gynaecologist and his assistant who revolutionised sex and sexual pleasure.

If you are going to be practising some social distance during these corona-scare days, I highly recommend it. In any case, I was watching this while I was trying so hard to avoid the corona hysteria, but it isn't possible is it? Especially now that it is coming thick and fast into our country.

In one of the episodes, the protagonist says this when asked a question about the absence of the word "love" in his sex study.

"Gravity is the shape of space itself; an apple falls to the ground because it is following the lines and grooves that gravity has carved into space. In the same respect, love is the very fabric of those bodies. Love is that which carves the lines and grooves. It can't be rendered into columns and graphs."

That statement stayed with me through every news bulletin and yet another update.

Why has it taken governments and businesses so long to close borders, to down tools, to elevate the lives of people before the economy?

We seem to have lost or forgotten what the grooves and the lines of the human experience are - humanity itself. Without it there is no economy. Is the economy itself not built on the backs of humanity?

Are our governments more worried about the loss of life or the loss of control over the economy? Would it not be better to let go of the economy and save human lives if humans are the very thing that build the economy?