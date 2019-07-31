Feeding scheme grounded after two pupils die of food poisoning

The Mpumalanga department of education, has suspended the feeding scheme at Nelson Ngobeni Primary School at Emalahleni after two pupils died from suspected food poisoning.

At least 11 others have been hospitalised, with one of them in an intensive care unit at a local hospital.

A group of children started complaining of stomach pains while others vomited after eating food prepared at the school on Monday.

Family members said they were told that on the day, pupils were fed soya mince.

Kgaogelo Aphane whose 10-year-old sister, Busi Mkhatshwa died, said: "She told us that they ate soya mince at school before she died.

"It's very scary that a child can die from food she ate at school, where we think they are safe," Aphane said.

He said Busi loved school and dancing.

"She was a happy child; she would talk about her dreams and she liked dancing too."