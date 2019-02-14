Township small business sales take a dive

Dozens of township businesses have been hit hard by load-shedding that some have been forced to close shop.

Small business owners told Sowetan yesterday that operations had taken a knock since Monday, leading to massive losses including rotten food that they will be forced to throw away.

Busisiwe Ndlovu, 45, who owns Ceasers Chicken in Orlando West, said she had recently bought meat, polony, burgers and viennas in bulk but she feared that her stock will rot.

"Our customers want fresh food and we always give them what they want, but now I am worried because the fridge is on and off. Now we will be forced to buy in small amounts regularly and that is expensive," said Ndlovu.

Tebogo Mofokeng, who owns Dale Communications and internet cafe, said he has since closed shop.