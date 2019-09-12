Sam Chabalala's family denied access to hospital

Family and friends of Mpumalanga business mogul Sam "Mshengu" Chabalala have been denied visiting rights after he was found in possession of alleged smuggled electronic devices in his hospital ward yesterday.

This came after the Hawks raided his private hospital room and allegedly found him with a laptop and several cellphones. Chabalala is in police custody as he awaits his appearance in court tomorrow for a bail hearing.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed that Chabalala was found with electronic devices.

"We have launched investigations on how the devices got into his room."

According to a family friend of Chabalala, the family had met with his lawyer as they intend filing an urgent court application to force police to allow them to visit him.