Minstrel owner's bar in the spotlight after 'mass poisoning' in Cape Town

A victim of the mass “poisoning” incident in the Cape Town suburb of Wetton said he and five others who ended up in hospital on Monday were given a clear, sour-tasting liquid to drink with food from a soup kitchen.

Numerous witnesses alleged the food was handed out at The Penn, a bar owned by minstrels boss Richard “Pot” Stemmet.

But on Wednesday Stemmet told SowetanLIVE's sister publicationTimesLIVE what he told the police: “I can’t say because I wasn’t there. People say there were people there giving food, that’s all that I know about.

“I didn’t know what’s happening there. I also investigated. So at this point, I can’t tell you anything,” he said.

Asked what his investigation had unearthed, he said he found nothing.

Stemmet has been arrested five times on charges including assault, dealing in drugs, motor vehicle theft and possession of an unlicensed firearm with cases dating back to 1994. All the cases against him were withdrawn.