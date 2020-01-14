Health officials launch investigation into mystery Cape Town 'poisoning'

Cape Town authorities called for calm on Tuesday after a baffling incident in which six residents collapsed within minutes of each other.

Five of the six remain in a critical condition in hospital after collapsing on Monday near Wetton Circle. They are believed to have been poisoned by something they ate or drank.

"We do not want to speculate on the possible cause until blood tests or clinical samples have been completed and interviews with those affected have been conducted," said Zahid Badroodien, Cape Town's mayoral committee member for health.

Investigations of this nature take time to complete, he said, advising the public and the media to allow for the police investigation to run its course so that the victims and their families can be provided with “concrete answers”.