Hawks to freeze Sam Holding's accounts

The net is closing in very fast on Mpumalanga business tycoon Sam Chabalala as the Hawks move in to freeze his business bank accounts and assets.

Sowetan has learnt that Hawks officers yesterday met with a senior official from the department of home affairs to obtain a statement which details how Chabalala obtained his alleged fraudulent identity document.

According to a source close to the investigation, the elite crime investigating unit has now expanded its investigation into Chabalala's businesses.

"On Thursday, we are moving to freeze his accounts. The prosecutor also ordered the investigating officer to go and seize the file at home affairs where he applied for identity document," he said.

Chabalala of Sam Holdings is facing charges of fraud, corruption, contravention of the Immigration Act as well as possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi refused to comment on the ongoing investigation, but confirmed they have stretched their investigation to include Chabalala's businesses.

Chabalala, popularly known as "Mshengu", was on Monday night admitted at a private hospital in Witbank, allegedly after suffering stomach complications.

Chabalala, who shot to fame after flaunting his wealth by taking a 72-car convoy to the Durban July, was remanded in police custody following his brief appearance in the Witbank magistrate's court.

Sowetan has learnt that the flamboyant businessman was rushed to hospital in what is suspected to be food poisoning.

"Sam started complaining about stomachache and an ambulance had to be called to fetch him from the Witbank police holding cell. He was rushed to the local private hospital where he spent a night receiving treatment," an insider said.