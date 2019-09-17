A 'sorry' Zinhle Maditla wants court to give her minimum sentence

Emotions ran high at the pre-sentencing hearing for a Mpumalanga mother who killed her four children by poisoning them, as she asked for forgiveness.

Zinhle Maditla, 25, pleaded guilty to the murder of her four children, Minenhle, 8, Blessing, 7, Shaniqua, 4, and 11-month-old Ethen by feeding them rat poison on December 26.

Maditla told the Mpumalanga High Court sitting in Middelburg during mitigation that she had argued with her boyfriend whom she found with another woman when she went to seek money for Christmas clothes for the children.

“I would like to say I’m sorry to my family, especially my mother and the fathers of my children. I wish I can turn back the clock and if that was possible, I would act differently now,” she said before bursting into tears.