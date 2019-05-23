Food poisoning scare as 26 primary school pupils taken to hospital

About 26 pupils from Ndimande Primary School in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, were taken to hospital after being fed suspected poisonous food.

According to the families, their children went to school on Wednesday only for them to be told later that the children were in hospital vomiting and with diarrhoea.

“My grandchild went to school and when we waited for him to come back I heard from neighbours that children have been poisoned and are in hospital," said Anah Ngobeni.

"At around 9pm we camped outside the school and they were brought back by taxis hired by the school with medications and pills.

"We are scared that there is something wrong at the school or maybe they fed them rotten food because yesterday they ate milk at the school which means the milk was not right. For now we can’t allow them to eat at the school,” she said.