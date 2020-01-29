Huge case of food poisoning hits rural school.

More than 250 pupils at Tutor Ndamase Senior Secondary School were rushed to St Barnabas Hospital in Libode, Eastern Cape, on Monday afternoon following a suspected case of food poisoning.

Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said: "We are still awaiting more information but an unconfirmed report says 273 learners from the school were rushed to St Barnabas Hospital.

"They presented with diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach cramps from suspected food poisoning."

The pupils were believed to have eaten tinned fish.

In 2018 Sowetan's sister paper the Dispatch reported that 180 grade 12 pupils at the school were rushed to hospital after a bout of food poisoning. Their symptoms included vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps and headaches.

Earlier that year, Tutor Ndamase Senior Secondary in Ngqeleni had two incidents of food poisoning in two months.

At Mthatha Technical High School pupils were taken to Mthatha regional hospital with cramps.