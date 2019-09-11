Hospital security tightened after Mshengu bust with laptop, phones

Security has been tightened around Mpumalanga business mogul Sam "Mshengu" Chabalala after he was found with electronic devices in his hospital bed on Wednesday morning.

The flamboyant tycoon was found with a smuggled laptop and cellphones when the Hawks raided his private hospital room.

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Muluadzi confirmed that Chabalala was found with electronic devices.

"We have launched the investigations on how the devices got into his room," Mulaudzi said.

Chabalala was admitted at a private hospital in Emalahleni on Monday night in a suspected food poisoning case. He was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.