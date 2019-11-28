Huge sales not worth the sweat for some consumers

While there will be a scramble among consumers gunning to lay their hands on cheap items in various stores tomorrow, some feel that Black Friday bargains are just not worth the effort.

Kearabetswe Mogodi, who lives in Mzimhlophe, Soweto, despises shopping on Black Friday due to security concerns and heightened levels of impulse buying.

Mogodi, spoke to Sowetan while she, together with her mom, were doing shopping at Maponya Mall, Soweto.

"It is obvious that all shopping malls and retail outlets are going to be packed and people would need to watch their valuables because criminal elements would also be ready to pounce on unsuspecting consumers," said Mogodi.