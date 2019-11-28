Huge sales not worth the sweat for some consumers
While there will be a scramble among consumers gunning to lay their hands on cheap items in various stores tomorrow, some feel that Black Friday bargains are just not worth the effort.
Kearabetswe Mogodi, who lives in Mzimhlophe, Soweto, despises shopping on Black Friday due to security concerns and heightened levels of impulse buying.
Mogodi, spoke to Sowetan while she, together with her mom, were doing shopping at Maponya Mall, Soweto.
"It is obvious that all shopping malls and retail outlets are going to be packed and people would need to watch their valuables because criminal elements would also be ready to pounce on unsuspecting consumers," said Mogodi.
She said was no longer keen on Black Friday because in 2017, she went all out and wasted a lot of money on stuff that she did not even need.
"In 2017, when we were picking up grocery items from the retail shelves, we thought we were saving, but we ended up spending more than we had bargained for. Some of the things we bought we didn't even need and the food ended up getting rotten and had to be thrown away," she said.
Mogodi advised retailers to rather focus on discounts of electronic goods and furniture.
Mashudu Ramunyandi, who stays with her husband and three children in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, was walking with a trolley full of groceries and clothes when she spoke to Sowetan yesterday.
"I don't like shopping on Black Friday because people will be stepping on each other's toes as if they are goats in an overcrowded kraal."
