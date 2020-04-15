Rushine de Reuck is on top of his game

While many have tipped Maritzburg United centre-back Rushine de Reuck to win the PSL Defender of the Season gong, the 24-year-old defender isn't focussed on any individual accolades, insisting his main goal is to see the Team of Choice finish in the top four.

Before the Absa Premiership was forced into an unprecedented hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic last month, De Reuck was having a blistering campaign, starting all Maritzburg's 24 league outings.

De Reuck's brilliant display earned him a lot of plaudits in the local football space, with some believing he deserves to walk away with the Defender of the Season gong at the end of the season.

The ex-Milano United man is one of the reasons Maritzburg are among the teams who've conceded least number of goals, tied up with Kaizer Chiefs with just 17 goals scored against them from 24 and 22 matches respectively. Mamelodi Sundowns have leaked two goals fewer from 21 games.