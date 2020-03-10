Victory for indigenous languages

We welcome the announcement that Eastern Cape matriculants will soon be able to write final examinations in their mother tongue, Xhosa.

This was announced by basic education minister Angie Motshekga yesterday, who added this was decided by the council of education ministers (CEM) last week.

They agreed to have a bilingual examination for the National Senior Certificate, especially in Eastern Cape. The department will now prepare for 18 months before the decision can come into effect.

"The province has conducted research and provided evidence that their learners could be struggling with English as a language of teaching and learning and hence the under achievement. The province proposed an examination in both English and isiXhosa in grade 12," Motshekga said.

She said CEM had referred the issue to the heads of education committee to consider the practicality of implementing what Eastern Cape had started.

There are plans to roll out the bilingual examination papers in other provinces in future.