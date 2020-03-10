Beware the pitfalls of education in English

There is a psychological weapon which has made some sections of the black population to dislike and even abandon their own languages.

This trend happens alongside a growing perception that English is more important than our own African languages, and the believe that speaking English equates to success.

There is a group of African parents, across society spectrum, who insist on education for their children at formerly white schools, where their children would be taught in English.

Taking black children to such schools for their better infrastructure and resources is not so much of a problem. The problem is when they do that for their children to be assimilated into cultures foreign to their families', and therefore destroying the children's identities.

The problem appears destined to be with us for a long time because even the lawmakers in parliament prefer such schools, and worse private schools steeped in English culture, for their children.

No wonder these politicians see no urgency to correct all that's wrong about language policy in schools, or fixing structural challenges in townships and rural villages schools.

Black consciousness should be compulsory at schools to start decolonising the young minds. But given the reasons above, that law is unlikely to be passed.

It is disappointing that there are still people who think being educated means speaking good English.

I wonder if the policy makers in our country understand what they talk about when they speak of "decolonised curriculum".

Decolonisation should speak to the language issue, which is the foundation of our identity as a people.