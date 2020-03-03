We need to protect our indigenous languages facing threat of extinction

The month of February will be remembered for two important dates as declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) for celebration annually by UN members and the world.

The first is World Radio Day, which celebrates radio as a medium on February 13. Declared in 2013, a number of topical themes have been celebrated since.

This year, the focus was on radio and diversity. A few days later, on February 21, it was International Mother Language Day as declared in 1999.

Although themed on languages without borders, emphasis has been placed on the protection of indigenous languages to maintain linguistic diversity in the world. This emphasis links with the World Radio Day theme of radio and diversity.

From a radio perspective, diversity is underpinned by the following (cultural) dimensions: language, content and voices. This, therefore, means there is a correlation between mother tongue and radio, because radio is a medium through which mother tongue is transmitted and promoted.

Radio has undoubtedly remained a resilient medium even in the midst of the ubiquitous digital platforms ushered in by the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

Unesco's Global Education Monitoring Report (2016) and Atlas of the World's Languages in Danger (2010) have revealed two disturbing trends.

Firstly, of the 7,000 languages spoken worldwide, 3,000 of them, predominantly indigenous, are currently at risk of disappearing, with one language dying every week.

Secondly, the adoption of monolingual education models resulted in 40% of the world's children accessing education in languages they don't understand.