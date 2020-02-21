Mogoeng encourages promotion of indigenous languages in society

Africans cannot achieve self-respect and earn respect of others until they treasure their indigenous languages.

This is according Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng who was speaking at the launch of the Indigenous Languages For Advancement (Ilifa) in Soweto on Friday.

Mogoeng said restoring pride in indigenous languages would be a massive project. He told hundreds of people during the launch held at the University of Johannesburg that indigenous languages have diminished in the democratic dispensation.

“How can we hope to be respected by the English speaking people when we look down on our language and by extension, look down upon ourselves?

“Language is your identity, it tells us who you are…Speaking your mother tongue tells us how much you respect your parents or disrespect all that they stood. Language is a reflection of our consciousness of who we are,” Mogoeng said.

Ilifa is an organisation formed by legendary actor Kid Sithole to preserve indigenous languages and promote their use in all spaces in society.

Mogoeng said he was hosted by SABC television and spoke Setswana for the entire programme.