Dr Mabuza: a man of the community

Dr James Khuthala Mabuza, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 83, was a remarkable man, a loving family man and the personification of a community builder.

Born in Morgenzon, a rural town between Standerton and Ermelo in modern day Mpumalanga, Mabuza only started school at the age of 10. This meant that for most of his schooling years he often found himself the oldest pupil in class.

Yet this never embarrassed or discouraged him as he was determined to get his education. He went on to complete his high school education in KwaThema on the East Rand, where he would later make a name for himself as a conscientious school teacher.

His hunger for education proved to be insatiable. Mabuza would take yearly study breaks to go work in white people's gardens and cattle farms in Morgenzon, Bethal and Ermelo in order to raise money for his further studies.

He eventually qualified as a school teacher.

Mabuza had moved to KwaThema in the early 1960s and started his teaching career at Zamani Primary School in 1963. He was to later teach at Phulong Secondary before he moved to Phutla Secondary - now known as Kenneth Masekela Secondary School - where he became the first principal.

Mabuza specialised in mathematics and isiZulu.