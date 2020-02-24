'I won't let my mother tongue just die'

When Diphete Bopape realised how his mother who loved reading struggled with English newspapers he decided to start his own paper to ensure she and many others could enjoy reading in their own mother tongue.

The former school teacher and author of nine literary Pedi books is the founder and editor of the Pedi language newspaper Seipone (Mirror) in Polokwane, Limpopo.

During the last census in 2011, Statistics SA estimated the number of Pedi speakers in the country at 4.6-million - the fifth most spoken language in the country.

But because government and big corporates use English as the language of business, indigenous language publications like Seipone lose out on much of the advertising revenue required to keep any newspaper afloat.

But despite often agonising about raising enough funds for printing, distribution and paying staff and contributors, Bopape isn't about to give up because his dream is to ensure Sepedi doesn't die.

He also uses the newspaper as a platform to offer aspirant journalists an opportunity to hone their skills and garner experience. But its influence stretches beyond journalism.

"Teachers from various schools have indicated that they rely on Seipone to teach aspects such as spelling, comprehension, loud reading et cetera," Bopape says.

"As the only newspaper in this language, Seipone is used for oral examination and for drawing questions on various language aspects.