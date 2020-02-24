Mogoeng calls on state to invest in indigenous tongues

The government has to take a lead in the development of indigenous languages by allocating funds and other resources to preserve the use of mother tongue in society.

This is according to chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng who spoke at the launch of Indigenous Languages For Advancement (Ilifa) on Friday.

Ilifa was established by legendary actor Kid Sithole in December to preserve indigenous languages and promote their use in all spaces of society.

Mogoeng said there was a lot to learn from the previous government in how it invested in the development of Afrikaans so that it could be used in science and all forms of communication.

"The fact that it was misused is neither here nor there. The big question is how did it get developed? It was the state that assumed its responsibility at the time because the Afrikaans people felt at the time that English was given preeminence over their language. They then took it upon themselves to develop their language. They invested a lot of money and expertise on the progressive development of the Afrikaans language.

"It is going to take the state upon which the constitutional responsibility of developing indigenous languages rest to do something about this matter. The state must be deliberate in the development of indigenous languages," Mogoeng said.