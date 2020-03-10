Trial for duo accused of murdering pensioners

The trial of two men accused of murdering three elderly people over a matter of days - in September 2017 - is expected to begin in the Port Elizabeth high court today.

This after the defence counsels for Vuyani Sifunda, 21, and Mbuyiseli Pikoli, 27, both informed the court yesterday that they required the assistance of interpreters to help consult with their clients.

Sifunda and Pikoli, who face eight charges, including three counts of murder, two counts of housebreaking with the intent to rob, one of robbery with aggravating circumstances and one of attempted murder, have not yet pleaded.

It is alleged that on September 23 2017, Sifunda and Pikoli broke into a caravan parked on the premises of the Forest Hill Cemetery's caretakers' quarters and attacked Tyrone Winston Jantjies, 62, and Thembalethu Ndiyane, 23.

Both victims were allegedly beaten with a blunt object before Sifunda and Pikoli allegedly made off with R50, a cellphone and a green Toyota Tazz belonging to Jantjies.

During the attack, Ndiyane had pretended to be dead or unconscious, while Sifunda and Pikoli allegedly continued assaulting Jantjies.