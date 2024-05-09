SIFISO SONJICA | ANC governance record makes it party to vote for

In the upcoming elections on May 29 , ANC stands as a beacon of hope and progress. With a rich history of liberation Struggle and a proven track record of governance, it is worthwhile encouraging all eligible, registered voters to cast their votes for the ANC.
It is critical enlightening citizens about quite a few things that makes the ANC the best party to vote for. Foremost among these is that it has been at the forefront of the Struggle against apartheid, leading the fight for freedom and equality for all South Africans.
Nelson Mandela, an iconic figure in world history, was a member of the ANC and its first, democratically elected president. The party’s legacy of resistance and resilience in the face of oppression is deeply ingrained in the nation’s consciousness.
The ANC has remained steadfast in its pursuit for a more just and equitable society. The sacrifices made by countless individuals in the Struggle for liberation, coupled with the ANC’s unwavering dedication to the principles of democracy and social justice, have left an indelible mark on the fabric of SA society.
This legacy serves not only as a reminder of the injustices of the past but also as a source of inspiration for future generations. Since the dawn of democracy in 1994, the ANC has remained steadfast in its commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and the rule of law.
By championing the principles of accountability, transparency and responsiveness, the ANC has endeavoured to foster a political landscape where governance is conducted with integrity and in the best interests of the nation.
Most importantly, the ANC recognises the urgent need for economic transformation to address the inequalities inherited from the apartheid era. Through its policies and programmes, the party aims to create an inclusive economy that provides opportunities for all South Africans to thrive.
From job-creation initiatives to investment in education and skills development, the ANC is committed to building a prosperous future for the nation. The ANC continues to champion the rights of marginalised communities, including women, youth and people living with disabilities.
Also of great importance, as SA navigates the challenges of the 21st century, the ANC offers a clear vision for the future of the nation. Its policies are grounded in the values of unity, reconciliation and progress, aiming to build a society at peace with itself and the world.
The ANC has committed mistakes and let itself down by those it gives tasks of either leading it or those who are expected to implement its policies which are biased toward the poor.
The ANC has in so many times admitted to the challenges, and admitting is a good start in that it can now work with speed to resolve some of the most critical challenges like provision of good quality water and dealing with issues of healthcare.
In deciding why the ANC must be given another chance, South Africans must take into account the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, which meant in the term there were two years of doing absolutely nothing rather than managing the impact of the pandemic, the natural disasters.
■ Sonjica is ANC member in ward 13, Mtubatuba sub-region in KZN
SIFISO SONJICA | ANC governance record makes it party to vote for
