Demise of ANC and DA inevitable as SA waits for a real inclusive party to emerge

What will happen to the corrupt and incompetent black party - the ANC? And what will become of a pure white, racist DA?

The answer is simple: the ANC will lose power soon - no later than 10 years hence. We are probably witnessing the last government of the ANC in Gauteng in our lifetime.

Look at the ANC in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Cape Town or Nelson Mandela Bay, and you will see that the party has no chance of returning from the grave. The chaos in the party is shocking.

Those who think the ANC still has a long life must tell us who in the party has a semblance of credibility to make South Africans believe in another woolly new dawn after Cyril Ramaphosa.

If Dodgy David (DD) were to become the presidential candidate for the ANC, the party would probably receive 30% of the national vote. Is there a single South African out there who trusts DD?

The ANC being what it has become - a hotbed of factional battles - it is highly likely that, going into the party's 2022 national conference, there will be serious divisions around who becomes the next president.

The current deputy, DD, will obviously throw in his hat. And there will be a candidate for the KZN-Zuma faction. The gangster in Luthuli House, Ace Magashule, will be the chief mobiliser for the Zuma faction.

Ramaphosa already looks tired. He is likely to throw in the towel, painting himself with Mandela's one-term brush. By 2022, it will be clear to all that Ramaphosa's new dawn was a big hoax. Hundreds of thousands of South Africans will have lost their jobs, while Ramaphosa speaks his rehearsed English.

At that point, no sane person will watch Eskom's useless press conferences anymore, for load-shedding will be accepted as a "normal" feature of the ANC incompetence.

This, by the way, could very well bring us a new coalition government as early as 2024. Such is the fate awaiting SA's corrupt black party.