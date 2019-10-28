Zille a stubborn woman who shows the middle finger to black people

The image of Helen Zille standing in front of the nation to hit the last nail in the political coffin of the only black leader the DA has ever had will never disappear from our memory.

That will be the final judgment of history on Zille: a stubborn white woman who showed the middle finger to black people in her last senile days on Earth. Indeed, she is too old to redeem herself.

History manifests through personalities. Just as Hendrik Verwoerd has become the face of apartheid, Zille has availed herself as a latter-day spokesperson of colonialism.

A diabolical leader lends a diabolical face to his or her

organisation and society. Such is the wider realm in which the toxicity of Zille's ill-advised return to politics exerts its fullest impact.

What has happened to the DA over the past week will certainly have lasting implications for the party and society at large.

Essentially, the party has made a U-turn: back to its original self as a party formed to protect white people against post-apartheid swart gevaar (black danger).

Let us not forget that when the original DA was formed, there was no black person in the room, other than tea "girls". In the minds of those original white plotters, black people assumed the image of a terrifying monster against which white people had to be organised into a political "fight back".

That is the backward direction the DA has now taken - back to its original purpose: the unapologetic protection of everything white against an ever-suspicious blackness.

In the context of the public backlash that Zille and her fellow Institute of Race Relations conspirators have received, attempts will be made to find one or two black stooges to mask the aggressive racist resurgence in the DA. But black people will never be hoodwinked by such transparent subterfuges.