SOWETAN | PSL clubs not playing ball as Downs rule

Signs that the challenge for the Premier Soccer League’s title could one day become a one-horse race have been there, but these have now been confirmed definitively after Mamelodi Sundowns snatched a seventh championship in succession.
Sundowns secured the title with six games to go, an indication of total dominance of the opposition by Rulani Mokwena’s team. While we congratulate them, we can’t help but fear for the competitiveness of the PSL.
Elsewhere in the world, one-sided championships are mocked as “farmers’ leagues”. But even these have seen a change in winners in the past year or two. Bayer Leverkusen won the German Bundesliga this time, ending Bayern Munich’s impressive run of 11 titles in a row, while in France, Paris St Germain reclaimed the championship after Lille had halted them three years ago.
In England, Manchester City and Arsenal are engaged in a two-way battle that’s difficult to predict with two weeks of the season left.
Such drama and intense competition used to be the feature of our local game, with the league undecided until the very last moments of the season, but Sundowns have now turned the PSL into the most predictable league around, with no one offering resistance.
The Brazilians’ financial muscle has often been cited as the main reason for their dominance, but remember a time when they couldn’t find form despite their wealth. There was a stage when they missed out on the top eight, such was their lack of direction.
The truth is the teams who are supposed to challenge Sundowns’ hegemony are not doing so. Like last season, Orlando Pirates woke up only in the latter part of the season, while Kaizer Chiefs have been on a freefall since they last mounted a failed championship bid four years ago.
It has been left to the likes of Stellenbosch to offer a bit of resistance, and the Cape Winelands side must be applauded for delaying the inevitable as they embarked on a winning streak to ensure Sundowns mathematically secured the title only last week.
The reality is that Stellies are a young team dependent on a thin but competent squad, and do not rely on purchasing top talent. Other PSL teams have no excuses and can follow their model of finding the right coaches and players who suit the club’s model.
Our biggest concern is that the gap between Sundowns and the rest is getting too big.
SOWETAN | PSL clubs not playing ball as Downs rule
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
