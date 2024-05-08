Letters

READER LETTER | Mashatile, JZ and Malema leadership will be disastrous

08 May 2024 - 13:40
Former president Jacob Zuma believes the MK party and Julius Malema's EFF could attain majority votes in this year's elections.
The entrance of MK party into the SA political space is worrisome. In a short space of time the party has commanded a huge support. This is in spite of those disastrous years when its leader Jacob Zuma was the president of the country. Purely a blind following if I may say so.

Already political analysts are predicting that post elections MKP will become a kingmaker. Recently, the EFF has pronounced its support and is intending to go into a coalition arrangement with the party. Of course, my prediction is that both parties will be prepared to work with the ANC on one condition – that Cyril Ramaphosa is recalled and replaced by his deputy Paul Mashatile.

My feeling is that out of desperation to hang on to power, the ANC will oblige. Imagine being led by the ill-fated leadership of Mashatile, Zuma and Julius Malema. That will pose a disaster for our country. We will become another bread basket case like Zimbabwe. Therefore, to avoid a total disaster,we should vote wisely by choosing ethical leadership that will pave the way of a new hope.

Lebohang Majara, Pimville 

