An opinion piece by Malaika Mahlatsi in Sowetan (May 8 edition) titled 'DA's swart gevaar tactic in its advert exposes party's obsession with race', refers.
The writer attempts to create a race narrative where there is none. She probably fell into the same trap as most commentators who analyse everything the DA does through a racial lens. Since she missed the message in the advert, let me break it down for her.
In case anyone hadn’t noticed, our country is literally on fire. I am surprised that it had to take an election campaign advert from the DA to jolt people out of their stupor. Now that everyone is awake, my simple advice is that we should not add fuel to the raging fire by giving the ANC and its proxy parties five more years in power. If we make that mistake, I can predict with confidence that we will be in the same league with Zimbabwe or even worse.
The ANC is dead set on turning SA into a socialist backwater through dangerous policies such as the National Health Insurance, the EFF wants to enforce a policy of expropriation without compensation, Zuma’s MK Party wants to abolish the constitution entirely and Gayton Mackenzie’s Patriot Aliliance is willing to lend a hand to the doomsday coalition as long as it gets a few breadcrumbs.
With this horror show in store for us, I completely understand the message that the DA was trying to convey with its flag advert. If the doomsday coalition gets its way after May 29, we will have much more to worry about than a burning flag.
I will not use my vote in aid of parties that literally want to burn SA to the ground. I hope the majority of South Africans love this country as much as I do and will not use their votes to destroy it by voting for a doomsday coalition.
Dorraine Stevens, Centurion
READER LETTER | Malaika missed message DA is trying to convey to SA
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
An opinion piece by Malaika Mahlatsi in Sowetan (May 8 edition) titled 'DA's swart gevaar tactic in its advert exposes party's obsession with race', refers.
The writer attempts to create a race narrative where there is none. She probably fell into the same trap as most commentators who analyse everything the DA does through a racial lens. Since she missed the message in the advert, let me break it down for her.
In case anyone hadn’t noticed, our country is literally on fire. I am surprised that it had to take an election campaign advert from the DA to jolt people out of their stupor. Now that everyone is awake, my simple advice is that we should not add fuel to the raging fire by giving the ANC and its proxy parties five more years in power. If we make that mistake, I can predict with confidence that we will be in the same league with Zimbabwe or even worse.
The ANC is dead set on turning SA into a socialist backwater through dangerous policies such as the National Health Insurance, the EFF wants to enforce a policy of expropriation without compensation, Zuma’s MK Party wants to abolish the constitution entirely and Gayton Mackenzie’s Patriot Aliliance is willing to lend a hand to the doomsday coalition as long as it gets a few breadcrumbs.
With this horror show in store for us, I completely understand the message that the DA was trying to convey with its flag advert. If the doomsday coalition gets its way after May 29, we will have much more to worry about than a burning flag.
I will not use my vote in aid of parties that literally want to burn SA to the ground. I hope the majority of South Africans love this country as much as I do and will not use their votes to destroy it by voting for a doomsday coalition.
Dorraine Stevens, Centurion
READER LETTER | DA advert is the least of SA's problems
READER LETTER | Killing journalists a form of censorship
READER LETTER | Mashatile, JZ and Malema leadership will be disastrous
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos