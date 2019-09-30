Ah, but our land is beautiful as spring unfurls across country

Every year in spring we are reminded yet again of the beauty of life in this place called SA.

In the hinterland of the Eastern Cape, undulating hills on which sheep and cattle graze leisurely fill the soul of the humblest rural villager with pure joy, the kind even the richest man in the glitzy penthouses of Sandton may never experience.

Once there was a Telkom advert in which an old rural man greeted his mate from the other side of the river in Xhosa: "Molo mhlobo wam (Hello my friend)." Those who know the advert know the meaning of true happiness.

He bent a little as he walked out of his rondavel, and the chickens that surrounded him made the kind of noises that revealed the extent to which their small hearts were warmed by the joy that flowed from the old man's soul.

Good adverts have a way of capturing life as we experience it. Remember the one that used to greet visitors as they drove out of Cape Town international airport: "Welcome to Cape Town, where the cloud covers Table Mountain, and Vodacom covers the rest."

The Western Cape is a place where a meeting between a mountain and the ocean is consummated by an approving sky that drops a grey umbrella as if to ensure that both the ocean and the mountain don't sweat when they enjoy each other's company.

The people of Gugulethu and Camps Bay have parties to celebrate what nature chose to do in their part of our country.

Those of KwaZulu-Natal, too, have not been blessed less. Their hearts are soothed by the generous shadow of the Drakensberg. They overflow with contentment each time the sun and the mountain agree to bless Zulus, Indians and whites with a simultaneous share of light and shadow. Even the beachfronts of that province look and feel as though they were designed to make human life more pleasurable.