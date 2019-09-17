Prince Mashele is right, we're sinking

I got so emotional while reading Prince Mashele's column on Monday. He is so right about the situation in our country and the misery the governing party has brought to SA that was built by our parents. - Anon

SA at brink of disaster

Since the dawn of democracy, the more things change the more they remain the same. SA is at the brink of a catastrophe because of visionless ANC government and now Cyril Ramaphosa's weak leadership. - Shaluza, Mabeskraal

When are cops arresting dealer

Has a Nigerian drug dealer who killed the taxi driver Jabulani Baloyi been arrested? If not, why; when are the police going to be raiding the homes and the dens of drug dealers and arrest all these criminals? - Chopo

ANC wasting tax on big burials

Whenever one of them has passed on, the ANC wastes tax payers' money on memorial services. Why can't they spend their own money on these unnecessarily expensive funerals? Can't they opt for funeral policies like we all do? - Johane

Be proud of Tsonga language

To Orlando Pirates' Fortune Makaringe, be proud of being Tsonga. Speaking Zulu does not make you a better person. Use Erick Mathoho for an example, he speaks Venda in post-match interviews. - Patrick Makaringe