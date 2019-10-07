Racist slander against Maimane is a fate suffered by all black men

The racist wire pullers of the DA have now decided that Mmusi Maimane has outlived his usefulness and must go.

The Toyota Fortuner scandal is a lousy pretext manufactured to paint Maimane as a typical black man who is as corrupt as the rest of us who look like him.

Even the allegations about his house are racist.

The average member of parliament can afford Maimane's house, financed by the bank at R3.5m. But the racists project Maimane as a suspicious black politician who cannot afford to live in Cape Town's southern suburbs, where the racists themselves live.

A black person who lives in a conformable home or who drives a luxury car is automatically suspected of having stolen money somewhere. That is the fate Maimane shares with all black people.

Ironically, the controversial Toyota Fortuner was donated to the DA - not Maimane - by one of the most corrupt white crooks of our time, Marcus Jooste, the swindler who robbed innocent investors of billions of rands in the disastrous Steinhoff Ponzi scheme.