The Frankenstein created by ANC gobbles up the country's resources

Last week ministers of the security cluster told the nation that they do not know who is behind the recent spate of violence against foreigners.

The ministers admitted that their intelligence forces were caught napping by the violence, vowing that, now that they are awake, they will take care of the situation.

We who have not been sleeping have a national duty to let the slumbering ministers know who is behind the violence, and how to make the ministers aware that the intelligence will not be able to resolve the situation.

The recent violence has been caused by the ANC and its government over a period of 25 years. The ANC government has engineered the crisis in four ways.

First, the ANC has presided over a dysfunctional public education system that has thrown millions of young black people into an ever-expanding reservoir of joblessness.

Look at who is terrorising foreigners. You will see the tormentors are mainly young, and black, the ANC's unemployed children, born in the 1990s. The ANC has failed to educate them.

Second, the ANC government has failed to create factories that would provide employment to the hordes terrorising foreigners.