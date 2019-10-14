Black ANC and white DA's inclusivity facade always cracks when the heat is on

Throughout colonialism and apartheid, white people in SA were troubled by one central question: "How do we, as a settler minority, prevail over a majority of black natives?"

Both English liberal Cecil John Rhodes and Afrikaner nationalist Hendrik Verwoerd agreed that the best way was to subjugate and oppress the black majority.

The few whites who fled to Australia, Canada and other white countries in 1994 could not imagine themselves living under a political system governed by a dark-skinned human being.

Those who remained were also scared, but could not uproot centuries of socio-economic and cultural investments they and their ancestors had made in this part of Africa.

Although they did not vote for him in 1994, those whites who remained were pleasantly surprised by Nelson Mandela's message of forgiveness.

That is why white people are the loudest in promoting Mandela. He gave them what they did not expect: peaceful and luxurious life among the very people they previously oppressed.

But whites have continued to be suspicious of black people. That is why the first hint of departure from Mandela's forgivism triggered Tony Leon into "fight back" mode.

When all the lies and propaganda have been peeled off, post-apartheid SA remains with two consequential parties: one for black people (ANC) and the other for white people (DA).

The central question for the black party (ANC) has been to restore the broken dignity of the black person.

And the central question for the white party (DA) has been to protect the survival and privileges of the white person under an overwhelming black majority.

The greatest challenge for both parties has been how to manoeuvre towards their respective objectives without making the other (blacks or whites) feel excluded.