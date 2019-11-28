Tshwane - A tale of one city and two mayors

Who is the mayor of Tshwane? This is the big question which was asked in the Tshwane council meeting on Thursday after the chief whip of council, Christo van Den Heever, officially withdrew mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's special leave.

Mokgalapa took special leave following his sex scandal that made headlines earlier this week. But the ANC and EFF rejected the leave, arguing that it was not done procedurally.

Councillors from both parties said Van Heever should not have approved Mokgalapa's leave, therefore, it could not be allowed to stand. Mokgalapa took leave until the end of January to allow the DA to investigate his conduct.

On Thursday morning, DA provincial leader John Moodey announced Abel Tau as the man to act while Mokgalapa is away. But things have not worked out well for the DA. With Mokgalapa's leave withdrawn, he remains mayor.

"What is happening now? Who is the mayor of Tshwane now. Mokgalapa's leave has been cancelled, that makes him mayor. But we still have Tau acting," said EFF chief whip Obakeng Ramabodu.

Ramabodu proposed that the motion of no confidence on Mokgalapa be passed so that he can be removed and clear the confusion which has been created. The proposal was supported by the ANC.