Election of new Joburg mayor postponed

The election of City of Johannesburg mayor has been postponed to next week.

Speaker of council Vasco da Gama said that him and his legal advisors were confused by what constituted a majority vote.

The confusion was around whether a majority, which is 50% of votes plus one, gets reduced when there are absent councillors.

Da Gama assumes the role of acting Johannesburg mayor until a new one is elected.

The EFF said that they agreed with the speaker to postpone but the ANC in Johannesburg said that they viewed this move by the DA’s speaker, Da Gama, as a way of giving the two parties more time to come to an agreement.