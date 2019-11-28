Proper procedure not followed in granting Tshwane mayor Mokgalapa special leave, claim ANC and EFF

The council meeting in Tshwane has just taken a break to allow parties to caucus on the issue of mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's special leave.

The ANC and EFF complained at the meeting held in Pretoria on Thursday that proper procedure was not followed in granting Mokgalapa special leave following his "sex scandal" which surfaced over the weekend.

Mokgalapa went on special leave to allow the city to investigate his conduct. On Thursday, council is expected to debate a motion of no confidence on Mokgalapa, which has been brought by the opposition.

Earlier on the day, DA provincial leader John Moodey announced that Abel Tau will act as mayor of Tshwane while investigations continue against Mokgalapa. Councillor Tau has been serving as the city's member of mayoral committee (MMC) for utilities since March 2019 as well as DA Gauteng North regional chairperson since October 2017 and has been a long-serving ward councillor prior to that.

"Together with his mayoral team, he will continue to deliver efficient basic services to the residents of Tshwane and ensure that other services rendered to residents are not affected," Moodey said.