Funzi Ngobeni ready to replace Herman Mashaba

Johannesburg MMC for finance Funzi Ngobeni says he is available to be the new mayor of the city.

Ngobeni has been touted in party circles as a possible replacement for Herman Mashaba who dramatically resigned from both the DA and the city on Monday, should the EFF keep its relationship with DA in the council.

He told Sowetan: "I will certainly be available if the party is supporting our government to continue in Joburg".

Ngobeni, who holds a strategic role of DA's Joburg regional council chairperson, is highly-rated and will be considered as one of Mashaba's potential successors.

The DA's federal executive will today meet to discuss the impact of Mashaba's resignation on the party after he accused some leaders of shying away from conversations about poverty and inequality.