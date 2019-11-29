EFF gives ultimatum to DA, ANC over Joburg mayorship

The EFF has given both the DA and ANC a headache by insisting that in order for one of them to get the mayorship of Johannesburg, they would have to let go of Tshwane.

The Red Berets issued the ultimatum amid horse trading between political parties in a day of high drama in both Tshwane and Johannesburg councils. Council vote in Johannesburg had to be postponed on technicality, while in Tshwane council meeting went on until late last night.

In Johannesburg, council was convened to elect a new mayor following the resignation of Herman Mashaba.

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa faced a motion of no confidence over a leaked sex tape but the vote was delayed until late last night. Behind the drama of delays were the talks between the EFF, DA and ANC in both councils.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said the party held a view that no one political party can govern both the metros.

"Whoever is going to support us here [Tshwane], we will support them in Johannesburg. Be rest assured that by the end of next week, the EFF will be having a mayor in one of these two metropolitan cities," Shivambu said.