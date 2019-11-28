Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa survives motion of no confidence
The speaker of the council in Tshwane Rachel Mathebe has rejected the motion of no confidence against undersiege mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
Mathebe told council that the motion submitted by the EFF on November 26 was advancing an argument and opinion therefore could not be debated.
She said the rules of council made a provision for her to dismiss an urgent motion if in her opinion it advances an argument and expresses opinion.
Mathebe said the motion presented by the EFF argued that Mokgalapa had failed in his constitutional duties as the municipality was not providing clean water in Hamaanskraal.
She argued that the motion was suggesting that the office of the mayor was entirely responsible for the provision of water in the city.
Mathebe said the city had made interventions to address water problems in Hamaanskraal.
"I am in deed of the opinion that the motion advances arguement, expresses opionion...and must therefore dismiss the motion," Mathebe said.
After the dismissal of the motion, ANC and EFF councillor walked out and council could not continue because it did not make a quorum.
Earlier, the EFF and ANC told the speaker that they had sent letters from their lawyers warning about possible legal action to be taken if she decides based on her alliance to the DA.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu earlier told journalist that removing Mokgalapa was a priority for the party as it would enable the beginning of engagements which would lead to the red berets running either Johannesburg or Tshwane.