Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa survives motion of no confidence

The speaker of the council in Tshwane Rachel Mathebe has rejected the motion of no confidence against undersiege mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

Mathebe told council that the motion submitted by the EFF on November 26 was advancing an argument and opinion therefore could not be debated.

She said the rules of council made a provision for her to dismiss an urgent motion if in her opinion it advances an argument and expresses opinion.

Mathebe said the motion presented by the EFF argued that Mokgalapa had failed in his constitutional duties as the municipality was not providing clean water in Hamaanskraal.