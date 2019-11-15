Unlearning prejudice is a conversation with yourself

I am almost certain that no living adult can say that they have not been taught to be prejudiced in one form or another. It may not be that they were taught prejudice but internalised it from their environment.

Whether one defines something as prejudice is another debate, but nobody has escaped the conditioning of society.

People often rationalise its presence in society with clichès like "that's just the way it is".

We accept prejudice as common place in society because we have no frame of reference for a society that is just. Indeed, it has been that way for a very long time, but injustice and inequality are never the natural order of things.

Unlearning prejudice is a difficult thing to do. It comes with much recrimination and feelings of anxiety. The suggestion that we are not the morally upstanding people we thought we were is devastating.

The realisation that we are implicated in the oppression of other people, just like the world leaders we avidly chastise, chips away at our self-belief.