DA failing to evolve for a more just society

In a dramatic turn of events, executive mayor of the City of Joburg Herman Mashaba resigned as mayor and as member of the DA.

He did this in protest at the election of Helen Zille as chairperson of the DA's federal council.

By his assessment, Zille's victory represents a victory by those who have a problem with the pro-poor agenda of Mashaba's administration in the city. He confirmed that in the ideological battle for the DA, the party, at the highest level, is constituted by a group of people who'd rather deny the urgent need to redress the injustices of the past and the resulting inequality.

At the founding of the new SA in the democratic elections of 1994, many liberal-leaning minds were content to declare that their work was done. Apartheid having been overthrown, all citizens could now claim equally the political rights and civil liberties for their freedom.

Many of these liberals, although opposed to the values of apartheid, enjoyed the privileges it entitled them to by virtue of being white.

Thus, to them, redress and redistribution, a core tenet of the constitution, are an unnecessary distraction from the objective of ensuring clean government and a strong free market that can operate without interference from an overbearing state.

Mashaba, like leader of the DA Mmusi Maimane, do not see the vision of an equal opportunity society and one that seeks to address inequality that expresses itself on racial lines, as mutually exclusive or even contradictory.