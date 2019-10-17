South Africa

Dros & 'white privilege' dominate as social media reacts to Nicholas Ninow's testimony

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 17 October 2019 - 12:43
Nicholas Ninow testified at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
Nicholas Ninow testified at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
Image: Alaister Russell/TimesLIVE

Convicted Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow dominated Twitter during sentencing proceedings on Wednesday, with many weighing in on his testimony.

Ninow admitted to having intentionally raped the seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September last year. He said that during the incident he was in a dark place in his life and that he felt no emotion about what he had done.

The court heard from psychologist Marina Genis, who said Ninow had a “chaotic” childhood during which he suffered abuse and neglect. She said Ninow could be rehabilitated if he adhered to psychiatric treatments. 

Ninow recited a poem to his victim and apologised for his actions.

The testimony drew mixed reaction, with many saying the case was an example of “white privilege”.

Here're some of the reactions:

'It's something I have to live with everyday': Unsettling moments from Dros ...
'It'll all be ok': Dros rapist cries as he reads poem to child victim
