Dros & 'white privilege' dominate as social media reacts to Nicholas Ninow's testimony

Convicted Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow dominated Twitter during sentencing proceedings on Wednesday, with many weighing in on his testimony.

Ninow admitted to having intentionally raped the seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September last year. He said that during the incident he was in a dark place in his life and that he felt no emotion about what he had done.

The court heard from psychologist Marina Genis, who said Ninow had a “chaotic” childhood during which he suffered abuse and neglect. She said Ninow could be rehabilitated if he adhered to psychiatric treatments.

Ninow recited a poem to his victim and apologised for his actions.

The testimony drew mixed reaction, with many saying the case was an example of “white privilege”.

