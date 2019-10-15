He may not feel that way, but Helen Zille fight may be good for Mmusi Maimane

In boxing terms, they would say DA leader Mmusi Maimane is on the ropes right now.

He could be knocked out this weekend if the party's federal council - the highest decision-making body between congresses - endorses a recommendation that he resigns and that an early congress be held.

But even if the federal council rejects this recommendation by a panel made up of former leader Tony Leon and two others, Maimane would be down for the count if his predecessor Helen Zille is voted as chair of the federal council.

In the event of that happening, would Maimane be able to get to his feet before the referee has counted up to 10? In this case a count up to 10 refers to him surviving until the scheduled date of the next congress - 2021.

It may not feel that way right now, especially given the body punches he has been taking from the Institute of Race Relations as well as a combination of a left-hook and an upper cut in the form of a Cape Town house and Toyota Fortuner scandals, but this is a fight Maimane needed.

Despite his obvious talent as an orator and his meteoric rise through DA ranks, there were always question marks about him being his own man. Perceptions, mostly unfounded, persisted that the likes of Zille, Leon and others called the shots in the DA even though Maimane is the officially elected leader.