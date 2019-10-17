Corporate SA needs higher moral standards

SA's government has the difficult task of reviving a stagnating economy.

Part of this involves rescuing critical state-owned enterprises (SOEs) - especially Eskom - that have been run down by mismanagement.

So far, bringing in the private sector has been punted by Treasury, the ANC NEC (national executive committee) and some experts on governance, as integral to addressing the crisis in SOEs.

It has also been suggested that using expertise from civil society and the private sector could assist in turning municipalities and other areas of government failure around.

This view is underpinned by the assumption that efficiency, accountability and good governance are inherent in the private sector. There is often an uncritical acceptance that the private sector - corporates, investors, equity partners and whatever other name you want to give them - is good, and always better than the state.

Exposed instances of impropriety are taken to be exceptions rather than an entrenched culture of playing by different rules.