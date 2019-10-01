Nelson Mandela failed to tackle inequality

How I wish that Nelson Mandela had served two terms. This would have allowed his shortcomings to come to the fore.

The darling-sweetheart image and legacy he left behind as a pleaser of everyone would have been exposed and forced SA and the world to acknowledge his mistakes.

The legacy of Mandela caused a lot of headaches for both Thabo Mbeki and Robert Mugabe.

What came out of Truth and Reconciliation Commission during Mandela's presidency was the pardon of mainly racists who killed and tortured black people without true repentance of the society.

The pardon was important and necessary for reconciliation, I am just trying to state the facts. There was never any talk about expropriation of land without compensation during Mandela's time.