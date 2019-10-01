Nelson Mandela failed to tackle inequality
How I wish that Nelson Mandela had served two terms. This would have allowed his shortcomings to come to the fore.
The darling-sweetheart image and legacy he left behind as a pleaser of everyone would have been exposed and forced SA and the world to acknowledge his mistakes.
The legacy of Mandela caused a lot of headaches for both Thabo Mbeki and Robert Mugabe.
What came out of Truth and Reconciliation Commission during Mandela's presidency was the pardon of mainly racists who killed and tortured black people without true repentance of the society.
The pardon was important and necessary for reconciliation, I am just trying to state the facts. There was never any talk about expropriation of land without compensation during Mandela's time.
Economic diversity was unheard of; whites held the positions of influence even though they knew it was an unfair inheritance. White people knew all too well Mandela cared more about togetherness than equality at all levels.
Mandela himself, alongside Archbishop Desmond Tutu, never truly showed any intentions to transform the unequal dynamics of our society beyond hugs and kisses during sports games.
Even the current sweetheart president Cyril Ramaphosa will never cross the line the "white big boys" draw for him. I doubt if Ramaphosa will serve two terms, he will quit in order to remain isithandwa for everyone.
Mugabe was a darling of the West and most whites in Zimbabwe and SA until he challenged their positions of privilege and the economic status of whites, thereby inviting sanctions (which crippled the economy).
The unfortunate part is that some blacks hate him too for that and aim to influence every other black on how evil he was. Their greatest fear is the wrath of white arrogance. They secretly admire Mugabe.
Khotso K.D. Moleko, Mangaung
