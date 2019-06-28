How the gay community is saving Xhosa culture

I was browsing Twitter earlier this week and came across a short film about queer men in an initiation school.

No, it was not Inxeba but I spent quite a lot of time hunting it down in the hopes of understanding what it hoped to explore at such an apt time; international pride month is coming to a close and Xhosa initiations are now in full swing.

Xhosa culture tends to carry the stereotype of being as binary as the prints that dominate our beautiful attire. Such a film helps lift the dark cloud that often defines it as one of patriarchal privilege.

For many, this might not be a problem but this played itself out during my time in initiation. The first bout of shock came from the anticlimactic origins story, which left me pondering the whole point of having gone there in the first place.

The second strike came when a fellow initiate was unavailable for our occasional gab sessions, or as I like to call them, man-gossip. Man-gossip is a very special kind of tea. It is sipped under the same grapevine as the hypocrisy and hysteria it stems from.

On that particular day my fellow initiates were enamoured by how our absent friend was finally straight thanks to being on such holy ground. With this kind of deluded masculinity I was surprised that they did not find him a wife there and then.