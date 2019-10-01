Discrimination against the LGBTQ community so outdated

He said it was immoral and that it went against the Bible's teachings. I realised he is stupid, but I thought we may need a third testament that is in line with human rights.

But the truth is that I also wasn't shocked by his comments, albeit quite horrified. We have indeed heard this argument and hate before and have debated extensively about this unwarranted prejudice.

Upon concluding his malice, I did ask him what makes it okay for people not only to judge others, but to expect people to follow the Bible's teachings, selective teachings that is? The response was the usual nothing substantial - the Bible this and the nature that. But he is very much mistaken.

Indeed, discrimination against the LGBTQ community, like most other discrimination based on gender and race for example, is rooted in a heterosexist ideology that deems heterosexuality as the only sexuality that is natural, and therefore superior. This is dead wrong, and our community should completely condemn it.

For instance, I am no Christian, but I have no issues with those who practise their religion, whatever that may be. This is because I am liberal in my thoughts and my politics is the same.